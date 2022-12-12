Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $194.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $178.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.