Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $194.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $178.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
MAA opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.