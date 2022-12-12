Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $98,404.93 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

