Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 201.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 2.3 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.63) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £800.49 million and a P/E ratio of 473.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.