Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 5,886.4% in November

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 5,886.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
About Mitsubishi Estate
