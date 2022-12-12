Mizuho Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $220.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.82.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ANSYS by 37.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ANSYS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.