MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,287,714 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

