Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$772,940.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile



Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

