Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3,085.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

