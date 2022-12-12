Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.
INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80.
Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3,085.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.