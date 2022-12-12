Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.21.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 106.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mplx by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

