Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MYNA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mynaric

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

