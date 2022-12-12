Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 120,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,418,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

