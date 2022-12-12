NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 642.5% from the November 15th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.33% of NanoVibronix worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.34. 5,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,304. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

