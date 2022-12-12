Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

