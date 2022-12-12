National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

