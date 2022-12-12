Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,710.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £127.10 ($154.98) and last traded at £126.50 ($154.25), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £126.50 ($154.25).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,031.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,864.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
