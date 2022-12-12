Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.19

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 11148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 138.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

