Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.19

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 11148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 9.8% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Natura &Co by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

