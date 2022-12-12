Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $2,851.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00120559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00227559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00038889 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,053,290 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

