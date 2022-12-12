Nblh (NBLH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million

Nblh (NBLH) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,349.18 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nblh has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $914.00 or 0.05356625 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00513806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.41 or 0.30442538 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, "Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00031003 USD and is down -16.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,490.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

