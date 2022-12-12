Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $81.65 million and $1.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,186.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00444144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00882414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00108020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00619657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00270399 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

