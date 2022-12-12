Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $102,480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $4,160,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $4,093,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

