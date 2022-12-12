Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $702.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

