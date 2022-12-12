Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.23.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
