Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.23.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

