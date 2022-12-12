Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during trading on Monday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S
