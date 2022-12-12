Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.22%. Research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading

