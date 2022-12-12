NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

