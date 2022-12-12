Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

