Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 832.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLTBF remained flat at 6.33 during midday trading on Monday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of 6.33 and a 52-week high of 9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NLTBF. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nolato AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

