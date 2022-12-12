Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.69. Nomura shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,674 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

