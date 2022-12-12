Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director James A. Squires Sells 21,272 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.7 %

NSC traded up $9.00 on Monday, hitting $253.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

