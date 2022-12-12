Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,944. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

