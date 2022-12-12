Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,271. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

