Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,271. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
