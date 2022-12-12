Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 90.3% in November

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIM remained flat at $9.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
