Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 90.3% in November

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIM remained flat at $9.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 131.4% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

