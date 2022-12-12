NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $267.69 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $40.60 or 0.00238630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $267.69 million and $203.86 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00044754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024124 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.4710998 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $203.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.