O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 50,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.62.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
