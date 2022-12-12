O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O2Micro International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 50,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.62.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,108 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

