Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell Purchases 4,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.06. 629,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,752. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 425.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

