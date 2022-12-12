Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Hits $28.27 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $246.64 million and $28.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.00 or 0.07369396 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00074910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024445 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04331142 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $23,421,170.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

