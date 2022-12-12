Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $249.40 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $249.40 million and $29.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.71 or 0.07423489 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04331142 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $23,421,170.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

