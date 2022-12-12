Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

