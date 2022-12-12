OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.99. OLO has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,069 shares of company stock worth $47,574. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

