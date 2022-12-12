OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

