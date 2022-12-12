Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $83.45 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.02 or 0.05305105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00508854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.34 or 0.30149842 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,696,893 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

