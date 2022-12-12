Oppenheimer Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $125.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

