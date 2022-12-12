Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. 14,226,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8,530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.