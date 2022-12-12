Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.
Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE ORCL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. 14,226,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.