Orbler Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $9.04 or 0.00052598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $1.68 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

