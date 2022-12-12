Orchid Price Reaches $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.97 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012147 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08157418 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,464,873.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

