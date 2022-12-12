Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

