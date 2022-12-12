Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
