Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.70

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

ORINY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

