Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.87. 2,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.