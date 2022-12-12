Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

OTIS opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.